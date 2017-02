Ogando was designated for assignment Friday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates acquired infielder Phil Gosselin on Friday and needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Ogando, who was acquired in December, was the odd-man out in what was already a crowded bullpen picture heading into spring training. He'll now be subject to waivers and could rejoin the Pirates' organization if he goes unclaimed.