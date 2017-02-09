Light was traded to the Pirates on Thursday for a player to be named or cash considerations

Light had recently been designated for assignment by the Twins to make room for infielder Ehire Adrianza. The 25-year-old right-hander posted successful minor league stints with both Boston and Minnesota last season, but enjoyed far less success at the big league level. In 17 appearances shared between the Twins and the Red Sox, Light turned in a 11.34 ERA along with a disappointing 8.6 BB/9 over 16.2 innings. The Pirates will be hoping they can help him regain the effectiveness he demonstrated in Triple-A, which could eventually provide a valuable boost to their big league bullpen.