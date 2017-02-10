Gosselin was traded to the Pirates on Friday.

The Diamondbacks found a trade partner for Gosselin on Friday after designating him for assignment earlier in the week. Gosselin, who slashed a respectable .277/.324/.368 with 12 doubles over 220 at-bats last season, would have had a difficult time finding regular at-bats in Arizona this season given the club's loaded infield. Gosselin has the versatility to play second or third base in Pittsburgh and he could fill in one of the corner outfield spots if called upon.