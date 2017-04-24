Pirates' Phil Gosselin: Plays seven innings Sunday
Gosselin made his fourth start at second base Sunday, going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.
He has two hits in 15 at-bats and has yet to play a complete game. Gosselin made some poor fielding decisions in the season's first series in Boston and has mostly ridden the bench since. He'll need to wait for injuries to strike before getting a chance at semi-regular playing time.
