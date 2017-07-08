Gosselin was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gosselin will make another journey up to the big leagues after recording 10 hits in the past seven games at the Triple-A level. Although the 28-year-old has been below mediocre with Pittsburgh this season (batting .135/.158/.162 in 38 plate appearances), Gosselin will provide infield depth for the ball club while he is with the team.

