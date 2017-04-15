Pirates' Starling Marte: Comes up big Saturday

Marte went 2-for-4 with his second stolen base and second home run of the season Saturday.

He's had a difficult time adjusting to center field in the early going, but he's batting .289 with a .784 OPS. Marte went deep only four times in his first 216 plate appearances in 2016, so there's room for power improvement. He continues to hit at or near the top of the lineup, leading off twice while batting second nine times.