Pirates' Starling Marte: Heating up in minors

Marte went 2-for-4 with an opposite-field, three-run homer and a stolen base for Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The outfielder, who served as a DH, is eligible to return to the Bucs on July 18 after he completes an 80-game suspension for steroid usage. He hit .311/.362/.456 with nine homers and 47 stolen bases last year and could help fantasy owners in the second half of 2017.

