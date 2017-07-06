Pirates' Starling Marte: Heating up in minors
Marte went 2-for-4 with an opposite-field, three-run homer and a stolen base for Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
The outfielder, who served as a DH, is eligible to return to the Bucs on July 18 after he completes an 80-game suspension for steroid usage. He hit .311/.362/.456 with nine homers and 47 stolen bases last year and could help fantasy owners in the second half of 2017.
