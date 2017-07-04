Pirates' Starling Marte: Moving rehab assignment to Triple-A

Marte will make his next rehab appearance with Triple-A Indianapolis, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Marte is ramping up his activity again as he approaches the end of his 80-game suspension, and after two games with High-A Bradenton to kick off his rehab assignment, he'll move up a couple rungs on the minor-league latter. Since Marte isn't dealing with any sort of injury and is more or less knocking off the rust after a long layoff, fantasy owners patiently awaiting his return shouldn't get too caught up in how he performs in the minors prior to his activation. Marte will be ticketed for an everyday role in left field upon rejoining the Pirates on July 18, which will likely result in Adam Frazier returning to his super-utility role.