Pirates' Starling Marte: Rehab assignment set for Sunday
Marte (suspension) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Bradenton on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Marte is eligible to return from his suspension July 18, so he'll spend the next few weeks tuning up in the minors. His return should provide a big boost for the Pirates and fantasy owners alike, as the 28-year-old -- who is coming off his first All-Star selection -- will be playing with a chip on his shoulder.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Passes halfway mark of suspension•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Suspended 80 games for positive PED test•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Comes up big Saturday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Caps off big day with walkoff HR•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: FInds offense Friday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Playing through ankle discomfort•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...