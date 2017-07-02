Pirates' Starling Marte: Rehab assignment set for Sunday

Marte (suspension) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Bradenton on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Marte is eligible to return from his suspension July 18, so he'll spend the next few weeks tuning up in the minors. His return should provide a big boost for the Pirates and fantasy owners alike, as the 28-year-old -- who is coming off his first All-Star selection -- will be playing with a chip on his shoulder.