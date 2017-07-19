Pirates' Starling Marte: Return goes smoothly Tuesday
Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk in his first game back from suspension Tuesday.
He showed off his athleticism in the first inning, tracking down a Ryan Braun pop fly. Marte later stung a line-drive single to center and fitted seamlessly into the lineup. His speed could help fantasy owners, as he swiped a career-high 47 bags in 2016.
