Pirates' Starling Marte: Set to return from suspension Tuesday
Marte (suspension) will return to the starting lineup Tuesday against Milwaukee, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The outfielder will serve the final game of his 80-game suspension Monday. Marte's expected to immediately take over as the team's everyday left fielder, though the Bucs won't force things with Adam Frazier, John Jaso and Jose Osuna all available to play left field. GM Neal Huntington refused to reveal where Marte might bat in the order, but first, second and fifth appear the most likely slots. The 28-year-old seems ready to go, having hit .304 with a homer and four stolen bases during his 12-game Triple-A stint.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Heating up in minors•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Moving rehab assignment to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Rehab assignment set for Sunday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Passes halfway mark of suspension•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Suspended 80 games for positive PED test•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Comes up big Saturday•
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...