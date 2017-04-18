Pirates' Starling Marte: Suspended 80 games for positive PED test

Marte was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Jared Diamond the Wall Street Journal reports.

Marte's suspension is effective immediately and will have him out for the next 80 games. With Marte out for an extended period of time, the Pirates may move Andrew McCutchen over to his old spot in center field, while adding Adam Frazier or Josh Bell to their outfield. However, the possibility exists that Marte's suspension could accelerate Austin Meadows' arrival to the big leagues.