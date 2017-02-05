Pirates' Starling Marte: To play center in 2017

Marte will play center field for the Pirates next season, MLB Dominicana reports.

It's no surprise that Marte is moving to center, as he's a far better defender than Andrew McCutchen is at this point in his career. McCutchen was worth a lowly -28 defensive runs saved for the Pirates in 2016, while Marte was worth 17. Marte's speed will likely translate well to center field, as the speedy 28-year-old stole 47 bases in just 129 games in 2016.