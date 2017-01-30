Pirates' Starling Marte: Training without limitation

Pirates GM Neal Huntington said Marte (back) has proceeded on schedule with his regular offseason training regimen, Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Marte was limited to three plate appearances in Pittsburgh's final 27 games of 2016. The outfielder, who set a career high with 47 stolen bases, could move from left field to center in 2017, depending upon how the team handles current center fielder Andrew McCutchen.