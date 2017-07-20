Alemais hurt his hand/thumb sliding into a base, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.
The Pirates' prospect has spent most of this season with Low-A West Virginia but is currently in the Gulf Coast League on a rehab assignment after being placed on the disabled list May 19. While with Low-A West Virginia, the shortstop was struggling on offense with a batting average of .223 with three home runs and five stolen bases on eight attempts.
