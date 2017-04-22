Watson pitched a scoreless ninth inning while allowing two hits to earn his fifth save Friday against the Yankees.

Watson was in a fairly low-pressure situation, as the Pirates gave him the ball with a three-run lead, and although he gave up a pair of hits, he had little trouble closing out the contest. He's converted each of his five save opportunities the season, and he's only allowed a single run in seven outings, as he remains a solid fantasy option in the closer role.