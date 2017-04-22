Pirates' Tony Watson: Converts fifth save
Watson pitched a scoreless ninth inning while allowing two hits to earn his fifth save Friday against the Yankees.
Watson was in a fairly low-pressure situation, as the Pirates gave him the ball with a three-run lead, and although he gave up a pair of hits, he had little trouble closing out the contest. He's converted each of his five save opportunities the season, and he's only allowed a single run in seven outings, as he remains a solid fantasy option in the closer role.
More News
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Struggles to earn save•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Makes save situation interesting versus Cubs•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Converts first save of 2016 on Friday•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Team remains confident despite struggles•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Tough spring continues Sunday•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Workload concerning?•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...