The Pirates and Watson were unable to reach agreement over a new contract prior to the Friday deadline and will head to arbitration, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Watson, who will become a free agent following the 2017 season, was reportedly offered only a one-year deal. It's apparent that the southpaw's time in Pittsburgh is dwindling and it wouldn't be surprising to see the team's current closer traded. Teams such as the Mariners have inquired as to his availability. Felipe Rivero and Juan Nicasio would become candidates for saves in the event Watson is dealt.