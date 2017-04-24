Watson allowed a hit and a walk while striking out a batter during a scoreless ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season Sunday against the Yankees.

While a few more strikeouts would be nice (5.6 K/9), Watson sports a 1.13 ERA and is second in the National League in saves. There are some underlying concerns, though. Watson's 1.63 WHIP and 6.27 FIP suggest the lefty has likely been a little fortunate to start the campaign. Still, he's probably tightened his grip on the closing gig by converting all six of his save opportunities

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories