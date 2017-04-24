Watson allowed a hit and a walk while striking out a batter during a scoreless ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season Sunday against the Yankees.

While a few more strikeouts would be nice (5.6 K/9), Watson sports a 1.13 ERA and is second in the National League in saves. There are some underlying concerns, though. Watson's 1.63 WHIP and 6.27 FIP suggest the lefty has likely been a little fortunate to start the campaign. Still, he's probably tightened his grip on the closing gig by converting all six of his save opportunities