Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam without allowing a run to record his third save of the season in Friday's 4-2 win over the Cubs.

While the box score indicates a relatively tidy outing for Watson, it was actually much more nerve-wracking than that. He got the first two batters he faced but proceeded to load the bases on a walk, an error by David Freese and a hit batsman. Watson then got Ben Zobrist to ground out to end the game, avoiding what could have been a troublesome afternoon. He has not allowed a run through five appearances and is now a perfect 3-for-3 in save opportunities.