Watson gave up a hit over 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to pick up his seventh save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Cubs.

After Daniel Hudson served up a two-run shot to Anthony Rizzo in the eighth inning to close the gap to one run, Watson came in to finish the inning. The lefty ran into some danger of his own in the ninth, but got a double play out of Albert Almora with runners on first and second to seal the victory. Watson's 0.96 ERA appears elite, but his 5:5 K:BB through 9.1 innings is not up to his usual standards and could be a sign of trouble down the road.