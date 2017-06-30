Watson retired both batters he faced Thursday, striking out Corey Dickerson while inducing an Evan Longoria pop-up.

The righty stranded both of Jameson Taillon's runners, retiring both hitters on only four pitches. Watson, who's averaged 92.9 mph with his fastball in 2017, hit 95 mph twice -- a positive development for the deposed closer. It wouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh afford him the occasional save opportunity if he continues to show improvement, especially on days when Felipe Rivero is unavailable. Juan Nicasio remains the current backup closer option for Rivero, but it's possible that Nicasio and/or Watson are traded at the deadline.