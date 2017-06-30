Pirates' Tony Watson: Shows signs of improvement Thursday
Watson retired both batters he faced Thursday, striking out Corey Dickerson while inducing an Evan Longoria pop-up.
The righty stranded both of Jameson Taillon's runners, retiring both hitters on only four pitches. Watson, who's averaged 92.9 mph with his fastball in 2017, hit 95 mph twice -- a positive development for the deposed closer. It wouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh afford him the occasional save opportunity if he continues to show improvement, especially on days when Felipe Rivero is unavailable. Juan Nicasio remains the current backup closer option for Rivero, but it's possible that Nicasio and/or Watson are traded at the deadline.
More News
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Working back toward premier role•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Makes quick work of Marlins•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Taken out of closer's role•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Hold on closer job unclear•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Blows fifth save Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Tony Watson: Clings to closer role for now•
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...