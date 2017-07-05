Watson retired only one batter while allowing one hit and two walks Tuesday in Philadelphia.

He suffered a cut on the back of his left thumb but continued to pitch through the injury. After a promising relief outing June 29, Watson has fallen back into a season-long trend of inconsistency. With a 3.99 ERA and 1.59 WHIP, the lefty is unlikely to move back into the closer's role anytime soon. He remains a trade deadline candidate, though his value has declined in 2017.