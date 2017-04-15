Watson registered his fourth save of the year Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in one inning against the Cubs.

Watson surrendered a Kris Bryant homer and then put the tying run on base with a walk, but he eventually got the job done. Given that he's retired the side in order in only five of his 24 saves, owners might want to buckle their seats for a rollercoaster ride. Watson is in his final season before free agency, making him a likely trade candidate. In the meantime, Pittsburgh will likely continue counting on him.

