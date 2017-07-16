Williams allowed two runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 5.2 innings during Sunday's win over St. Louis. He didn't factor into the decision.

The 25-year-old righty has settled into a nice groove and allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of his past 12 starts. Williams owns a respectable 4.69 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 6.6 K/9 for the year, and his fantasy value is on the rise in deep leagues with his improved recent form. A tough road start at Coors Field against the Rockies is on deck for Williams, though.