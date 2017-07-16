Pirates' Trevor Williams: Fans five Cards in no-decision
Williams allowed two runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 5.2 innings during Sunday's win over St. Louis. He didn't factor into the decision.
The 25-year-old righty has settled into a nice groove and allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of his past 12 starts. Williams owns a respectable 4.69 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 6.6 K/9 for the year, and his fantasy value is on the rise in deep leagues with his improved recent form. A tough road start at Coors Field against the Rockies is on deck for Williams, though.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Suffers fourth loss of season Friday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tosses another quality start•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tosses quality start in no-decision Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Fans career-high seven in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Allows three first-inning runs to Cubs•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Struggles against Marlins in no-decision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...