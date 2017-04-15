Williams collected his first win of the season Saturday, throwing a scoreless relief inning while recording two strikeouts.

He'll continue working out of the bullpen, but he's on a short list of rotation candidates whenever injuries strike or Tyler Glasnow falters. Williams features an 8:0 K:BB in five innings. Look for him to move into a more prominent role as the season progresses.

