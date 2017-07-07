Pirates' Trevor Williams: Suffers fourth loss of season Friday
Williams (3-4) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Cubs.
Williams was solid through three innings before struggling his second time through the lineup, leading to his early exit. His rough outing represented the first time he's failed to post a quality start over his last four outings, but his 4.80 ERA makes him difficult to consistently trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
