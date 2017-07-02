Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tosses another quality start
Williams gave up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three in six innings against the Giants on Sunday.
He now has three straight quality starts with an impressive 17:3 K:BB in 19 innings over that span. Regression is likely coming, but he has done enough to gain a fairly strong hold on a rotation spot going into the All-Star break. His next start will come Friday in Wrigley Field.
