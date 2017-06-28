Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tosses quality start in no-decision Tuesday
Williams allowed two runs on six hits with no walks in Tuesday's no-decision against the Rays. He struck out seven.
Williams, who limited the baserunners quite effectively in this one, gave up an RBI groundout in the fourth and was scored upon again after the first two men reached as he tried to extend into the eighth. He was on the hook for a loss despite the quality start, but a late push from his offense bailed him out in that regard. After being battered for much of the early part of the season, Williams seems to be coming into his own at the big league level and has now tossed consecutive quality starts for the second time in 2017. He still holds a hefty 4.82 ERA, but an enticing matchup with the Giants awaits the in-form 25-year-old on Sunday.
