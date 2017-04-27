Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Another early exit Wednesday
Glasnow (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits and four walks over 3.1 innings while striking out four to take a no-decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.
The 23-year-old has shown little sign this season of being ready for the majors. Through four starts, he's managed to last only 14.2 innings with a 17:13 K:BB, and his 7.98 ERA and 2.45 WHIP can only partially be written off as bad luck. Glasnow's next start is scheduled for Tuesday in Cincinnati, but if he doesn't start giving the Bucs more length and walking fewer batters, he could be facing a trip back to Triple-A.
