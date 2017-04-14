Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Assigned another new delivery
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage said Glasnow will display a new pitch delivery in his Saturday start, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Glasnow walked five batters and allowed four hits in his season debut, which lasted only 1.2 innings and saw him give up five earned runs. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound right-hander has struggled with his delivery and already been the subject of Searage tinkering this offseason and preseason. The 23-year-old still boasts plenty of upside that may help this latest revision pay off for the long term. However, for 2017, his fantasy owners should proceed with caution until he proves he can work around the plate more effectively. The fact his first outing with new mechanics comes against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs means he should be left on most fantasy benches.
