Glasnow (0-1) allowed six runs, four of which were earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings, but didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Cubs.

When the Cubs tagged Glasnow for four runs in the first inning, it appeared as though the hard thrower might be destined for a brief outing. He rebounded with a 1-2-3 second inning, however, and showed glimpses of hope. The defense behind Glasnow struggled and home plate umpire Allen Porter squeezed the strike zone, but the righty did a good job controlling his emotions. Surprisingly, Glasnow's changeup proved to be the most effective weapon in his arsenal. After Saturday's effort, it seems likely he'll continue pitching in the Bucs' rotation.