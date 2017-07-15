Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Finding minor league success
Glasnow hurled seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out six.
Since the Pirates demoted him to Triple-A on June 10, Glasnow has compiled a 1.49 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 55:15 K:BB in 36.1 innings. Pittsburgh's current rotation is probably the strongest it's been all season long, so the 6-foot-8 righty will likely have to wait for injuries to strike before he returns to PNC Park. In the meantime, he'll continue to regroup at Triple-A after posting a 7.45 ERA in 12 early-season starts for the Bucs.
