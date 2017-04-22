Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Lasts just 4.2 innings
Glasnow (0-1) allowed three runs, one of which was earned, on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings, but received no decision Friday against the Yankees.
Even though Glasnow left the contest with the 4-3 lead, he ran his pitch count up to 102, forcing an early exit from the contest and keeping him from potentially earning his first victory of the season. After allowing nine earned runs over 6.2 innings in his first two outings, this start was clearly better, but he's not a pitcher who appears to be trustworthy in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Will remain in rotation•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Navigates way through Wrigley debut•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Assigned another new delivery•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Rough start to 2017•
-
Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Next start moved to Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...