Glasnow (0-1) allowed three runs, one of which was earned, on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings, but received no decision Friday against the Yankees.

Even though Glasnow left the contest with the 4-3 lead, he ran his pitch count up to 102, forcing an early exit from the contest and keeping him from potentially earning his first victory of the season. After allowing nine earned runs over 6.2 innings in his first two outings, this start was clearly better, but he's not a pitcher who appears to be trustworthy in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Cubs.