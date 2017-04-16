Pirates' Tyler Glasnow: Will remain in rotation
Manager Clint Hurdle said Sunday that Glasnow will stay in the rotation despite his recent struggles, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune reports.
Glasnow's two starts this season haven't lasted long, as the 23-year-old has surrendered a combined 11 runs (nine earned) over 6.2 innings. The biggest issue, as with most of his brief career, has been issuing too many free passes. He's walked seven already this season after allowing a BB/9 over 5.0 at both the Triple-A and major league levels last season. Despite those struggles, Hurdle believes "that the greatest opportunity for growth is for him to pitch at this level," so it doesn't seem like the young right-hander is going anywhere any time soon.
