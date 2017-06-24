Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Reverting back to career averages
LeBlanc has an ERA of 9.00 over 10 innings in June.
The southpaw was on pace to have one of his best seasons, posting an ERA of 2.56 before the bad month inflated that figure up to 4.10. While it would have been a nice feel-good story to see LeBlanc maintain his impressive season, his career ERA of 4.37 suggested it was only a matter of time until he would revert back to his norm, where fantasy players should now expect him to hover for the rest of the year.
