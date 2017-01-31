Pena signed a contract to play with the Hiroshima Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball in 2017, Bambino Sedano of Puro Beisbol reports.

Pena was originally thought to have signed an NRI contract with the Giants, but it seems like the deal fell through within the past couple months. The 31-year-old will instead head overseas to raise his stock after putting together a .755 OPS in 87 big league at-bats last season, likely with the hopes of returning stateside in 2018.