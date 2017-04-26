Griffin (ankle) is scheduled to throw a 15-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Griffin, who landed on the disabled list due to gout in his left ankle, has seen his swelling subside in recent days and was able to complete a 27-pitch bullpen session Monday without incident. If Wednesday's session goes swimmingly, Griffin will likely be cleared to start Friday against the Angels, resulting in Nick Martinez being dropped from the rotation.