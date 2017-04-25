Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Could start Friday vs. Angels
Griffin (ankle) indicated that his swelling has subsided and that he remains hopeful to start Friday's game against the Angels, the Associated Press reports.
Griffin, who landed on the disabled list April 21 with the swollen left ankle, is first eligible to come off the DL on Friday, and it appears the Rangers are leaning toward clearing him for the start that day. Though the team has a scheduled off day Thursday, manager Jeff Banister indicated that he would prefer to have his other four starters benefit from the extra day of rest rather than moving them up. As such, if Griffin is unable to go Friday, it looks like the Rangers would turn to Nick Martinez to make another spot start after he held the Royals to one run over seven innings on April 22.
