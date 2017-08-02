Griffin (oblique) could be activated from the 60-day disabled list to start Thursday against the Twins, Sam Butler of MLB.com reports.

Griffin, who recently wrapped up a four-start rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock, was a potential option to start Tuesday following the trade of Yu Darvish to the Dodgers, but the Rangers ended up calling up Nick Martinez from Triple-A to temporarily fill the void in the rotation. Another opening exists Thursday with Tyson Ross (finger) not quite ready to return from the 10-day DL, so Griffin and long reliever Austin Bibens-Dirkx are both being considered as replacement options. If manager Jeff Banister decides to go with Bibens-Dirkx on Thursday, Griffin might not be activated from the DL until next week. In the latter scenario, Griffin would likely replace Martinez, who is a good bet to return to the minors after he was torched for seven runs in 5.1 innings Tuesday in a loss to the Mariners.