Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Could start Thursday
Griffin (oblique) could be activated from the 60-day disabled list to start Thursday against the Twins, Sam Butler of MLB.com reports.
Griffin, who recently wrapped up a four-start rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock, was a potential option to start Tuesday following the trade of Yu Darvish to the Dodgers, but the Rangers ended up calling up Nick Martinez from Triple-A to temporarily fill the void in the rotation. Another opening exists Thursday with Tyson Ross (finger) not quite ready to return from the 10-day DL, so Griffin and long reliever Austin Bibens-Dirkx are both being considered as replacement options. If manager Jeff Banister decides to go with Bibens-Dirkx on Thursday, Griffin might not be activated from the DL until next week. In the latter scenario, Griffin would likely replace Martinez, who is a good bet to return to the minors after he was torched for seven runs in 5.1 innings Tuesday in a loss to the Mariners.
More News
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Named Thursday starter•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Option to start Tuesday•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Limited to two innings in final rehab start•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Will make additional rehab start Saturday•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Could return Saturday•
-
Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Next rehab start set for Monday•
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...