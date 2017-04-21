Griffin was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday with left ankle inflammation, retroactive to April 18.

The inflammation was caused by gout in the ankle. It's uncertain who will fill in for Griffin on Saturday -- the Rangers are listing the starter as "TBA." Nick Martinez seems like a possibility to take that start as he last pitched for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday and he's already on the 40-man roster.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories