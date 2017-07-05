Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Live BP set for Friday
Griffin (oblique) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Friday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Griffin continues to steadily work his way back from an intercostal strain, as he was able to get through a couple of bullpens earlier in the week, clearing the way for him to face live hitters for the first time since he landed on the DL at the end of May. If all goes well, he's hoping to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly after, which would line him up to return close to when he's first eligible July 26.
