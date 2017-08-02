Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Named Thursday starter
Griffin (oblique) will start Thursday's game against the Mariners.
The Rangers chose to go with Griffin for the start over Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who had previously moved into the rotation last week in place of the injured Tyson Ross (finger). Ross looks to be on track to return from the 10-day disabled list next week, but there should be room in the rotation for both him and Griffin, as the recent trade of Yu Darvish to the Dodgers creates a permanent void. Griffin shouldn't face any limitations with his pitch count in his first outing with the Rangers since May 26 after turning in a successful four-game rehab stint, during which he delivered a 2.77 ERA and 15:3 K:BB over 13 innings.
