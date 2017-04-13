Griffin (1-0) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

After a rough 2017 debut, Griffin bounced back nicely with his first win and first quality start of the season. He threw 55 of 83 pitches for strikes, and while he gave up some hard contact -- all four of the Angels' hits off him went for extra bases -- the 29-year-old was able to avoid a truly big inning. He'll next take the mound Monday in Oakland.