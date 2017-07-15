Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Prepping for throwing BP
Griffin (oblique) is expected to throw batting practice at the Rangers' spring training facility in Arizona within the next few days, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Griffin is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list July 26, but based on where he's currently at in the rehab process, it seems likely he'll need some additional time to heal up from the strained left intercostal muscle. With Tyson Ross, Cole Hamels, Martin Perez and Andrew Cashner all having beaten Griffin back from the DL since he was first sidelined in late May, it's unclear if the 29-year-old right-hander will have a rotation spot waiting for him once he's activated.
