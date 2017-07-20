Griffin (oblique) was charged with four runs on six hits (including two home runs) over three innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. He struck out four batters.

After turning in three no-hit innings for the Rangers' rookie-level Arizona League team last week, Griffin raised his pitch count in his second rehab start, but wasn't able to work deeper into the game since he was unable to silence the opposing bats. On a positive note, Griffin at least succeeded in finding the strike zone, as he didn't yield a walk for the second straight outing, but he'll likely require at least one more rehab start before being activated from the 60-day disabled list. It's unclear if Griffin will have a rotation spot with the Rangers waiting for him once activated after he turned in a 5.77 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over eight starts with the big club earlier this season.