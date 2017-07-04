Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Throws bullpen session Monday
Griffin (oblique) was able to complete a bullpen session and play catch in the outfield Monday, Sam Butler of MLB.com reports.
Griffin is still in the initial stages of his recovery for a left intercostal strain and won't be eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list until late July. Once he's able to complete a few more bullpen sessions and face hitters in batting practice, he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the minors.
