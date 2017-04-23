Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Throws in outfield Sunday
Griffin (ankle) performed long toss in the outfield Sunday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Griffin was placed on the disabled list Friday with left ankle inflammation, but the fact that he's already doing some on-field activity is at least an encouraging sign. Nick Martinez entered the rotation in Griffin's place Saturday against the Royals and tossed seven innings of one-run ball, but Griffin could be ready to go the next time his turn in the rotation comes up April 28 against the Angels.
