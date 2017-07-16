Rangers' A.J. Griffin: Throws three innings Friday
Griffin (oblique) threw three perfect innings Friday for the Rangers' Arizona League affiliate, notching two strikeouts.
Earlier reports suggested that Griffin had simply been facing hitters in Arizona, but the fact that he's begun a rehab assignment suggests he's coming along from the strained left intercostal muscle faster than anticipated. Because he's been sidelined since late May with the injury, Griffin will still have two or three more outings in the minors to ramp up his pitch count, so it's unlikely that he's reinstated from the 60-day disabled list until early August.
