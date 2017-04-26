Griffin (ankle) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, and will not join the big-league rotation until next week, at the earliest.

There was some thought that Griffin might just be able to make Friday's start against the Angels, but he will need at least one rehab outing. Nick Martinez will make the start Friday instead. If Griffin only needs one rehab start, he could return to the big-league rotation May 3 in Houston.