Griffin (2-0) allowed just one hit while walking one and striking out eight over six scoreless innings in Monday's 7-0 rout over the A's.

The lone hit he allowed was a double to Stephen Vogt in the fourth inning. Griffin, a former Athletic, retired the final 14 hitters he faced and was one shy of his career high in strikeouts. After allowing seven combined runs in his first two starts, the right-hander delivered a gem in this one against his old mates. His 9.3 K/9 is likely to come down, but Griffin is an AL-only arm that can put up efforts like tonight in the right matchups.